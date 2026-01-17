Russian Molniya Drones Strike Kharkiv's Slobidskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“An enemy Molniya drone hit a non-residential building in the Slobidskyi district. At present, there are no fatalities or injuries,” Terekhov said.

He later added that another Molniya-type UAV struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified.

Russian strike on postal terminal inregion: rescuers show aftermath

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, January 17, Russian forces carried out strikes on Kharkiv and two districts of Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring seven others.