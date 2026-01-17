Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Molniya Drones Strike Kharkiv's Slobidskyi District

2026-01-17 03:08:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“An enemy Molniya drone hit a non-residential building in the Slobidskyi district. At present, there are no fatalities or injuries,” Terekhov said.

He later added that another Molniya-type UAV struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified.

Read also: Russian strike on postal terminal in Kharkiv region: rescuers show aftermath

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, January 17, Russian forces carried out strikes on Kharkiv and two districts of Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring seven others.

UkrinForm

