US Forces Complete Pullout From Iraq's Ain Al-Asad Airbase
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Defence said the US military has completed their withdrawal from Ain al-Asad Airbase, and the Iraqi forces took over.
Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army Lt.-Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah visited the base and saw the redistribution of tasks and duties among the various military branches and formations there, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The Chief of Staff monitored the stages of assuming responsibility for the security file through his field supervision of the deployment of military units and formations inside the base.
Furthermore, he directed the relevant authorities at the base to intensify efforts, strengthen joint work, and enhance coordination and cooperation among all units responsible for securing the base.
Ain al-Asad Air Base is the second-largest air base in Iraq and has served as a headquarters for US forces for 22 years, from the period when they carried out combat missions until their role shifted to training and advisory tasks. (end)
