Hero Dubai Desert Classic Announces Winner Of Green Incubator Challenge & Champions Local Talent

Dubai, UAE: The Green Incubator Challenge, a sustainability initiative of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, has achieved its mission of inviting innovators worldwide to submit bold sustainable solutions for event. With six finalists competing, the winning entry was from Notpla, a pioneering company behind seaweed-based packaging that naturally disappears.

Following a presentation to a panel of expert judges at Emirates Golf Club ahead of the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Notpla was awarded the first place, and the UK-based company will now work with the tournament organisers to implement its innovative sustainable packaging solution at the 2027 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Notpla engineers materials and packaging to replace single-use plastic using seaweed, creating packaging that naturally disappears like a piece of fruit. As the first verified plastic-free coating in Europe, Notpla products deliver up to 79% less CO2e than conventional plastic packaging and are 100% recyclable, home compostable, and PFAS-free. The company has already deployed its solutions at major venues including The O2 Arena, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Warner Bros. Studio London.

The highly commended award went to GreenFair+AI, an AI-powered sustainability platform, masterminded by an incredible local 12-year-old female golf fan, inspired by her time at golf events. Having received mentorship from Deloitte, Dubai-born and raised Dahlia Sebti, gave an impressive presentation with her father, Ali Sebti, on their product GreenFair+Ai, a unifying smart platform that helps event organisers turn scattered sustainability efforts into one measurable, coordinated digital ecosystem. Although Dahlia did not win, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Deloitte, and the GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation appreciated her vision and dedication, and so will continue to offer guidance and mentorship to help this budding entrepreneur further develop her concept.

Daniel Gribbin, Sustainability Lead at Deloitte, said: 'The solutions presented through the Green Incubator Challenge were truly outstanding. These solutions were innovative, practical, and full of potential to transform the future of sustainable events and beyond. It has been a fantastic partnership with the HDDC and Falcon, and Deloitte is proud to support such bold ideas as we work together to build a greener and more resilient future for all.'

Pierre Paslier, Co-Founder and CEO of Notpla, said: 'We're incredibly proud and grateful to have been selected as the winner of the Green Incubator Challenge. We founded Notpla to prove that natural materials could replace plastic at scale, and this win is a powerful validation of that mission. To be chosen for one of Dubai's most prestigious sporting events is both an honour and a responsibility, and we're thankful to the organisers for their trust as we help set a new benchmark for sustainable packaging in global sport.'

Dalia Sebti, Co-Founder of GreenFair+AI, said: 'I loved working with my Dad on topics I really care about such as golf and sustainability and present my prototype to experienced judges. I hope now to see it transform into a fully-fledged and scalable product.'

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has established itself as a leader in sustainable sport and entertainment, becoming the first golf event in the Middle East and first within the DP World Tour Rolex Series to achieve GEO Certified Tournament status for three consecutive years. The Green Incubator Challenge marks the first time any golf event globally has launched an international competition to crowdsource sustainable event solutions.

The other finalists who pitched their solutions were Green Rock Group (plastic-free paper cups), P3Global (real-time AI cooling optimisation), Takeback (closed-loop reusable cup system), and UnTap! (atmospheric water generation using solar power).

The 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic takes place 22-25 January 2026 at Emirates Golf Club, with defending champion Tyrrell Hatton leading a world-class field that includes four-time champion Rory McIlroy, FedEx Cup Champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2022 champion Viktor Hovland, former World Number One Dustin Johnson, and 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry.

