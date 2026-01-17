Abu Dhabi Ranked World's Safest City For 10 Consecutive Years

Abu Dhabi has once again topped the list of the world's safest cities, marking the tenth consecutive year since 2017, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Saturday (January 17).

The ranking comes from Numbeo, a global statistics platform that tracks safety, quality of life, and cost of living. Last year, Abu Dhabi was also ranked as the safest city in the world, topping 382 cities worldwide, continuing its record of consistent excellence in urban safety.

This recognition comes as little surprise given the UAE's enduring appeal among residents and expatriates. Nearly one in five expatriates - 19 per cent - express a desire to stay in the UAE permanently, citing the country's high quality of lif, safety, security, and ease of settling in as key reasons. An Expat Insider 2025 survey released by InterNations on September 2, 2025 revealed that 18 per cent of expats plan to remain in the country for the foreseeable future, while 39 per cent are still undecided about their long-term plans.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, credited the achievement to visionary leadership and continuous support from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the dedicated efforts of police personnel.

He also emphasised that Abu Dhabi's security model combines round-the-clock vigilance, advanced proactive strategies, modern technology, and artificial intelligence, alongside strong community engagement, forming the foundation of a safe and stable society.

He explained that the strategy takes an integrated approach, focusing on developing human skills, strengthening institutional partnerships, and empowering the community through awareness and engagement. It also involves continuous investment in modern technologies and smart systems to support decision-making, enhance public safety, and provide the highest levels of confidence and reassurance to the community.

Meanwhile, Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, added that the ranking reflects a broader commitment to human security as a cornerstone of sustainable development. He said it has helped create an environment that is not only safe but also attractive for living, working, and investing, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global benchmark for urban security and quality of life.