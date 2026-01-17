Three Dead And One Injured In Swiss Avalanches

At around 12.15pm on Thursday, a group of four ski tourers were in the Pointe de Chemo area in the municipality of Chamoson. During the descent on the eastern flank, at an altitude of around 2,500 metres, an avalanche broke loose and swept three of them away.

After being alerted by the fourth tourer, the rescue teams from the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organisation (KWRO), supported by two helicopters from Air-Glaciers and an aircraft from Air Zermatt, were able to locate and rescue two buried people.

Despite the first aid provided, a 42-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. A 41-year-old man was injured and flown by helicopter to the Inselspital Bern but later passed away. Both were members of the Valais cantonal police. A 53-year-old woman, who was outside the snow mass, was also injured and transported by helicopter to Sion Hospital. The three tourers were all Swiss citizens. An investigation has been opened.

This content was published on Feb 29, 2024 The advice – try to 'swim', create a breathing space with your hands – is not so easy to follow when you're tumbling in a wave of freezing snow.