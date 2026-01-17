Crans-Montana Fire: Criticism Grows Over Missing Autopsies
Around 40 people died and 116 were seriously injured in the fire in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve.
Romain Jordan is a lawyer who represents several victims' families. He believes autopsies are essential as relatives would like to know how exactly their loved ones died:“I said this myself to the Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais on the phone at the beginning of the proceedings. The exact cause of death must be determined. Did someone suffocate in the crush? Or was the person simply burned?”
The case of Trystan has attracted particular attention in recent days. The 17-year-old was only autopsied after pressure from his lawyers. His funeral had to be postponed, which caused his family considerable emotional distress.More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 The Crans-Montana bar fire has raised questions and criticism abroad: how could such a tragedy occur in Switzerland, which is often viewed as"the land of rules"?
