Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crans-Montana Fire: Criticism Grows Over Missing Autopsies

Crans-Montana Fire: Criticism Grows Over Missing Autopsies


2026-01-17 02:08:12
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Criticism has been mounting over why autopsies were not conducted immediately for some victims of the deadly fire in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. This content was published on January 17, 2026 - 13:19 3 minutes SRF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Around 40 people died and 116 were seriously injured in the fire in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve.

Romain Jordan is a lawyer who represents several victims' families. He believes autopsies are essential as relatives would like to know how exactly their loved ones died:“I said this myself to the Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais on the phone at the beginning of the proceedings. The exact cause of death must be determined. Did someone suffocate in the crush? Or was the person simply burned?”

The case of Trystan has attracted particular attention in recent days. The 17-year-old was only autopsied after pressure from his lawyers. His funeral had to be postponed, which caused his family considerable emotional distress.

More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system

This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 The Crans-Montana bar fire has raised questions and criticism abroad: how could such a tragedy occur in Switzerland, which is often viewed as“the land of rules”? An analysis by Swissinfo journalists.

Read more: Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal s

MENAFN17012026000210011054ID1110611049



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search