Qatar Participates In OIC Ministerial Contact Group Technical Preparatory Meeting On Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Qatar took part in the technical preparatory meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan, held at OIC headquarters in Jeddah.

Representing Qatar at the meeting was First Secretary at the Office of the Special Envoy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Khalid Abdulaziz Al Khalifi.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Khalifi emphasized that the meeting comes at a critical stage requiring a balanced collective approach to the situation in Afghanistan, combining urgent humanitarian response, responsible political engagement, and respect for Afghanistan's unique circumstances, in line with the OIC's principles and in support of the Afghan people's aspirations for security, stability, and development.

He highlighted Qatar's belief that the meeting provides an important opportunity to exchange technical assessments, coordinate efforts, and formulate practical recommendations that will strengthen the Ministerial Contact Group's ability to act effectively and cohesively.

Dr. Al Khalifi also noted that Qatar's hosting of the UN-led Doha Process stems from its firm conviction that constructive dialogue is the most effective path to peace. He pointed out that the process has been a significant breakthrough in international efforts on the Afghan file, providing a unified platform for dialogue and coordination among all relevant parties.

He added that the third round of the Doha Process led to the establishment of two specialized working groups, one on counter-narcotics and the other on the role of the private sector, aimed at building a practical and effective dialogue between the Afghan caretaker government and the international community, addressing humanitarian and development needs, and contributing to stability.

Dr. Al Khalifi expressed Qatar's hope that the meeting will yield practical and constructive outcomes reflecting the spirit of Islamic solidarity and advancing a responsible collective approach toward Afghanistan.