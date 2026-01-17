RJD In Attack Mode, Plans Statewide Agitation To Corner Bihar Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided to intensify its political offensive against the Bihar government, announcing a statewide agitation both inside and outside the Assembly.

A high-level meeting of the party, chaired by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, was held in Patna on Saturday, where a decisive strategy was chalked out to corner the NDA government over what the party termed anti-people policies.

During the meeting, it was made clear that the RJD will no longer rely solely on statements or press conferences.

Party MLAs and senior office-bearers were directed to take public issues to the grassroots level and mobilise people in every village across the state.

According to party sources, the RJD has adopted a two-pronged strategy.

While it will aggressively raise issues of public interest during the upcoming budget session of the Bihar Assembly, the party will simultaneously launch street protests to build pressure on the government.

The leadership believes the NDA government has failed on all major fronts, making it the opposition's responsibility to articulate public anger.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, former minister and RJD MLA Alok Mehta said the party has unanimously resolved to wage a decisive struggle on pressing public issues.

He said detailed discussions were held on strengthening the organisation and exposing the failures of the government.

“Every RJD worker will now come out on the streets to protest against the government's policies,” Mehta asserted.

RJD National General Secretary and MLA Ranvijay Sahu launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order across Bihar.

Referring to Patna, he said women and girls are no longer safe even in the state capital.

Taking a sarcastic dig, Sahu remarked that Bihar is currently being run on“God's mercy,” and the upcoming RJD movement will reflect the ground reality before the government.

The meeting is being seen as politically significant in view of the prevailing situation in the state and the forthcoming electoral battles.

With corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating law and order emerging as its core issues, the RJD has sent out a clear message that it has moved beyond a wait-and-watch approach and is now firmly in full-fledged attack mode.