WPL 2026: Mandhana's Masterclass Keeps RCB Unbeaten With Fourth Win

Navi Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana fell heartbreakingly short of a maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) century, but her commanding 96 set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) emphatic eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, as RCB made it four wins in as many matches to remain unbeaten at the top of the WPL 2026 points table at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

As RCB chased down a target of 167, they wrapped up their last game of the Navi Mumbai leg comfortably with ten balls remaining. This comprehensive victory was slightly tempered by the fact that Smriti Mandhana was out for 96 in 61 balls for RCB, denying the league its first century.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana decided to bowl after winning the toss, which reaped immediate benefits for RCB. Lauren Bell had an incredible first over, causing damage to DC with two early wickets, Lizee Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (0). The pressure increased when Sayali Satghare, stepping in for Ellyse Perry, took two wickets in her next over. She bowled out Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp on consecutive deliveries, leaving DC in a tough spot at 10/4 within two overs.

DC found themselves in a very difficult position; however, Shafali Verma came out swinging, scoring 62 off just 41 deliveries and hitting five fours and four sixes. She formed a crucial 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Niki Prasad, who had a tough outing after being dropped by Gautami Naik in the last over of the powerplay. Niki managed just 12 runs. Shafali continued her offensive in the middle overs, getting good support from Sneh Rana, who contributed 22 runs off 22 balls.

After Bell dismissed Shafali in the 17th over, debutant Lucy Hamilton provided a late boost with a bold 36 off 19 balls, while N Sree Charani chipped in with 11 runs. DC was bowled out on the final ball, reaching a total of 166. The bowlers for RCB shared the wickets, with Bell taking 3/26 and Satghare 3/27. Prema Rawat claimed 2/16, and Nadine de Klerk added 1/31, as Nandani Sharma was run out off the last delivery.

RCB's chase began with a slight setback as Marizanne Kapp dismissed Grace Harris in the first over, but that was the highlight for DC as Smriti Mandhana went on to have a great batting display with Georgia Voll by putting together a new record partnership of 142 runs for the second wicket. Mandhana played very well, and Voll, after a slow start, ended up with an undefeated 54 runs off 42 balls, and Richa Ghosh finished with 7 runs off 4 balls to give RCB a landslide victory. With four wins from four matches, RCB continues to be unbeaten and is in total command of the tournament, while the Delhi Capitals will be left with very little to celebrate after their disappointing start.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 166/10 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 62, Lucy Hamilton 36; Lauren Bell 3-26, Sayali Satghare 3-27) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 169/2 in 18.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 96, Georgia Voll 54 not out; Marizanne Kapp 1-21, Nandini Sharma 1-34) by eight wickets.