PM Modi's Development Agenda Overshadowed Divisive 'INDI Alliance': BJP On Maha Civic Polls Win

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Jan 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday hailed the BJP and its allies' victory in Maharashtra civic polls and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics has overshadowed the divisive, caste- and region-fragmented, anti-national“INDI alliance”.

Addressing reporters here, Trivedi said,“The people of the country face two choices: on one side is development and cultural pride under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji with the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'; on the other is the divisive, caste- and region-fragmented, anti-national INDI Alliance.”

The BJP's continuous victories have made it clear that opposition parties, frustrated by repeated defeats and driven by vote-bank politics favouring infiltrators, are steadily collapsing, he said.

The people of the country must decide whether they want a rising India - like Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where development, discipline, and law and order are firmly established - or a fragmented India, as seen under the rule of the 'INDI alliance', he said.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party is separate; in Kerala, Congress and the Communists are separate; in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Congress are separate. In Bengal, TMC will not give any seats to Congress, and in Tamil Nadu, DMK is not even willing to give Congress a quarter of the seats, he said, highlighting the differences within the 'INDI bloc'.

Trivedi stated that the main opposition party of Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, has suffered a major blow to its ambitions in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

The Samajwadi Party managed to win only one seat, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the Mayor in Mumbai for the first time. AIMIM has won four seats. Questions should also be raised before SP president Akhilesh Yadav as to whether the 'INDI alliance' still exists in Uttar Pradesh or not, because the Samajwadi Party did not give any seats to the Congress in the by-elections, and the Congress too did not give any seats to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi elections, he said.

After the experiences of Delhi, Mumbai, and Patna, what is Akhilesh Yadav's view in Lucknow? The people of the country want to know whether the 'INDI alliance' still exists or has now come to an end. In the upcoming 2026 elections as well, its trajectory appears to be moving towards further decline, said the BJP MP.

Now, these opposition parties should stop misleading the people of the country with deceptive propaganda in the name of this so-called 'INDI alliance'.

The BJP Spokesperson noted that Akhilesh Yadav's own statements on SIR are extremely strange and ironic.

When he feels that his voters have been added through SIR, he becomes very happy and says that“BJP voters have been removed.” Then he feels that“no, now his voters are being removed and BJP's voters are being added.”

In such a situation, Akhilesh Yadav should explain how he is present both in the“removed” and the“added” categories; it is not at all clear where he actually stands, he said.

At the state level, the BJP wants to ask Akhilesh Yadav whether the 'INDI alliance' still exists in Uttar Pradesh, or whether it has already collapsed, driven by frustration and pro-infiltrator politics, he said.