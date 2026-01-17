MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Quality Indicator: 4.5/5 Customer Satisfaction

Porrentruy, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Serenity reaches a significant milestone with its 200th five-star customer review, confirming its role as a trusted platform in Switzerland for the search and recovery of scattered 2nd pillar occupational pension assets. This trust milestone comes as the company consolidates its operations across the two main linguistic regions.







Swiss Serenity Celebrates 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews

A Quality Indicator: 4.5/5 Customer Satisfaction

The average rating of 4.5/5 stars reflects consistent customer satisfaction with Swiss Serenity's professional, transparent, and secure approach. These 220 positive reviews come from French-speaking and German-speaking Swiss citizens who have recovered their 2nd pillar assets through the free platform.

According to data visible on Swiss Serenity's review pages, customers regularly highlight:



Team responsiveness and availability

Simplicity of the online process (3 minutes)

No fees for the search

Transparent conditions for asset consolidation Personalized support during asset repatriation

The 200 customer reviews represent one of the highest satisfaction ratings for occupational pension services in Switzerland.

Authentic Customer Testimonials

Among the collected testimonials, here are representative excerpts:

"The service is excellent! Provide your information, they take care of the rest. Great job!" "Thank you for your professionalism and our friendly phone conversation." "Very good exchange, my advisor answered all my questions clearly." "A company with very competent, attentive, available and responsive staff. Simple, secure and fast processes. Thank you for this experience. You have my full trust." "Really helpful in locating my pension funds, polite and friendly also. I highly recommend them for anything pension related." – English-speaking client "Many thanks to the Swiss Serenity advisor for his responsiveness and professionalism. He made contact very quickly, answered all my questions with clarity. I highly recommend him!" The Swiss Context: CHF 10 Billion Awaiting Recovery

These 220 customer reviews reflect the crucial importance of Swiss Serenity's service. In Switzerland, over CHF 10 billion remain unclaimed with the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution (Fondation Institution Supplétive LPP), affecting more than one million Swiss workers. The average assets to be recovered per person amounts to CHF 10,587, according to data from Radiolac.

Lack of awareness and complex administrative procedures explain this situation: in case of job change, unemployment, or permanent departure from Switzerland, 2nd pillar assets can be scattered across more than 1,500 different pension institutions. Without proactive action, these assets end up with the Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution, where the interest rate is set by the Swiss Confederation.

Process Validated by Customer Feedback

The 220 positive reviews reflect the three-step validated process used thousands of times:

Step 1: Free Search (3 minutes)

The client fills out an online form with basic information (name, address, AHV number). No banking information is requested.

Step 2: Complete Analysis (max 3 months)

Swiss Serenity searches for assets among more than 1,500 pension institutions in Switzerland, using the services of the 2nd Pillar Central Registry.

Step 3: Optional Repatriation (30 days)

Once assets are located, the client receives a postal letter confirming the search results, followed by a personal phone call. They can then choose to consolidate their assets into a Swiss vested benefits account, according to the solution best suited to their situation.

Credibility Reinforced by Data Security

The 220 reviews include numerous comments on security and trust. Swiss Serenity emphasizes:



Highly secure servers located in Switzerland

Data encrypted with banking standards

No sale of data to third parties

Compliance with Swiss data protection legislation Transparent processing with no hidden fees

This transparency directly contributes to customer satisfaction expressed in the 220 reviews.

Bilingual Expansion Confirmed

The 220 reviews come equally from French-speaking Switzerland and the German-speaking market. This distribution reflects Swiss Serenity's investment in serving both linguistic regions:



Websites in French and German

Bilingual team available

Media campaigns in both regions Customer support in French and German

Frequently Asked Questions Q1: Why does Swiss Serenity have so few negative reviews among the 220?

The search service is free, which reduces dissatisfaction. Negative reviews generally come from clients disappointed by repatriation fees (3%) or the partner bank's interest rate, which are clearly communicated from the start. Swiss Serenity is transparent about these conditions.

Q2: Are these 220 reviews verified and authentic?

Yes. Swiss Serenity displays its reviews on its official page (4.5/5 average) and encourages customers to share their real experiences. The reviews come from clients who have actually used the service.

Q3: How many clients does Swiss Serenity have in total?

Over 110,000 Swiss citizens who have opened a research file.

Q4: How does Swiss Serenity maintain this level of service quality?

The team undergoes continuous training, responds within 24 hours maximum, and provides personalized support via phone calls and postal letters. Each client is followed individually.

Q5: What is the average amount recovered per client according to reviews?

Reviews rarely mention exact amounts. However, the estimated volume of recovered assets exceeds CHF 328 million.

Media Recognition

Swiss Serenity's quality has already been covered by major Swiss media outlets:



Local Radio Stations: One FM, Radio Lac, Local Radios

General Press: Mentions in occupational pension articles Digital Platforms: Confirmed digital presence

Key Figures to Remember



200 five-star customer reviews

Average rating: 4.5/5 stars

110,000 Swiss citizens who have opened a research file

Over CHF 328 million recovered in total

1,500+ pension institutions searched

CHF 0 in fees for the free search

3 minutes to start a search

3 months maximum to obtain results 30 days for optional repatriation

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is an independent Swiss company based in Porrentruy specialized in the search of lost 2nd pillar occupational pension assets. Founded to simplify complex administrative procedures, Swiss Serenity offers a free and secure service enabling Swiss citizens in both linguistic regions to recover their scattered occupational pension assets.

The company operates in compliance with Switzerland's highest standards and work with the 2nd Pillar Central Registry by using its services. It then offers, upon request, the consolidation of assets into a Swiss vested benefits account, according to the client's choice.

Swiss Serenity searches for assets among more than 1,500 pension institutions in Switzerland

Press Inquiries

Service Press

+41 21 588 00 24

+41 21 588 00 24

Swiss Serenity Service SA

Rue du Jura 23

2900 Porrentruy

Suisse

Press [at]

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: