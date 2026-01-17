USBP Records Zero Releases For Eighth Consecutive Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Both December and first fiscal quarter of 2026 show historic lows at the border

WASHINGTON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for December 2025 under President Donald Trump's border security policies.

“Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the dedication of DHS law enforcement, America's borders are safer than any time in our nation's history. What President Trump and our CBP agents and officers have been able to do in a single year is nothing short of extraordinary,” said U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.“Once again, we have a record low number of encounters at the border and the 8th straight month of zero releases. Month after month, we are delivering results that were once thought impossible: the most secure border in history and unmatched enforcement successes.”

“Our agents and officers have set a new standard for border security, achieving historic results that speak for themselves,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott.“The men and women of CBP are demonstrating what's possible through unwavering commitment and effective enforcement and will continue to ensure the safety and security of our nation's borders every single day.”

Below is a snapshot of December's key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP's Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

CBP recorded its lowest encounter totals ever to start a fiscal year:



91,603 total encounters nationwide in October, November, December – lower than any prior fiscal year to date. This is 25% lower than the previous low of 121,469 in FY2012. U.S. Border Patrol recorded the lowest number of apprehensions along the southwest border ever in the first quarter of a fiscal year (21,815 in FY2026), which was 95% lower than the first quarter average under the Biden administration.

Illegal crossings in December remained historically low:



30,698 total encounters nationwide in December - 92% below the peak of the Biden administration's 370,883, and the lowest encounters ever for a month of December.

6,478 USBP apprehensions on the southwest border in December - 96% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in four days in December 2024.

209 USBP apprehensions per day on the southwest border in December - 96% lower than the daily average under the Biden administration, and less than the number apprehended every 1.5 hours under the Biden administration. Zero parole releases - compared to 7,041 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden administration along the southwest border in December 2024.

Visit for more encounter statistics.

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

As the nation's border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against foreign terrorist organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of Americans. CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

Nationwide in December, CBP seized 39,030 pounds of illicit drugs, including the following seizure totals:



Fentanyl seizures: 865 pounds

Methamphetamine seizures: 12,833 pounds

Cocaine seizures: 3,793 pounds

Heroin seizures: 164 pounds Marijuana seizures: 14,445 pounds

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security

CBP plays a central role in executing the President's tariff policy through trade enforcement and revenue collection authorities. This has included the implementation of 42 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. In December 2025 alone, CBP:



Processed $314 billion in imports Identified $28.4 billion in duties owed

From Jan. 20 through Dec. 31, CBP collected:

$297 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees

Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America's economic sovereignty.

Visit our CBP's tariff implementation page for more.

