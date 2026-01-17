Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Row: Priya Sachdeva Files Defamation Case Against Businessman's Sister Mandhira Kapur Smith

MENAFN - Live Mint) Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a criminal defamation complaint against late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual, claiming that a series of remarks made against her on various podcasts, social media, media interviews and other platforms form a sustained and intentional effort to damage her reputation, according to a report by ANI.

The complaint was filed with the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, alleging that these remarks include false statements, insinuations, and personal attacks posed as factual, despite the matter being sub-judice, thereby causing significant damage to reputation, it added.

What does the complaint say?

Priya Kapur is represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh and counsel Smriti Asmita. The complaint says that the material circulating in the public domain promotes misleading narratives and allegations aimed at maligning and harassing Priya Kapur through public discourse instead of legal means.

Maninder Singh argued that such conduct precisely falls within the offence of criminal defamation under the relevant law.

The case was taken up before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, where the complaint was formally registered.

What did Sunjay Kapur's sister claim?

The defamation case filing comes after recent related proceedings in which the court requested that the actor and Kapur's former wife, Karisma Kapoor, respond to Priya Kapur's plea for certified copies of divorce-related court records involving the late industrialist, the report said.

In this context, Mandhira Kapur Smith publicly questioned Priya Kapur's conduct and motives in media statements. She said that if her brother had planned to share certain information, he would have done so during the marriage. She also noted that divorce proceedings are confidential, especially when children are involved, it added.

Priya Kapur claims these statements are part of the defamatory material she has complained about and has sought criminal action from the court through Senior Advocate Maninder Singh to address the alleged damage to her reputation.

Sunjay Kapur inheritance row

The case also comes amid Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate case, where Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, questioned the authenticity of the purported will of their late father before the Delhi High Court, ANI reported. The will of the late business tycoon's assets is reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

The children reportedly claimed that there were“glaring errors” in the document and it could not have been prepared by him, news agency PTI reported.