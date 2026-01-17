Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $4.30, or 6.5%, compared to last week, to $70.37 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $71.75 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $68.54 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.25 per barrel, which is $3.88, or 6%, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.62 per barrel, and the minimum price was $66.43 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $36.42 per barrel, up $2.70, or 8%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $37.83 per barrel, and the lowest was $35.14 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.37 per barrel for the week, up $4.13, or 6.5%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $68.79 per barrel, and the lowest was $65.42 per barrel.