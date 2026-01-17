Amidst AR Rahman 'Communal' Remark Controversy Kangana Recalls Her Unpleasant Experience With The Composer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Amidst Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's 'communal' remark controversy, actress Kangana Ranaut recalled her 'unpleasant' experience with him during her directorial venture "Emergency".

Kangana revealed that as she was making the film, she was extremely keen on narrating the script to Rahman; however, he refused to even meet her, claiming that he does not wish to be a part of a propaganda film.

Kangana's post on Instagram Stories went like this, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film. (sic)"

Kangana further pointed out that, contrary to the composer's opinion, "Emergency" received a lot of praise from the critics. She added that even leaders from the opposition party sent her letters, praising the drama. As per the 'Queen' actress, they lauded the balanced approach of the movie.

"Ironically Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for it's balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency", Kangana added.

Speaking with BBC Asian Network, Rahman stated that he has been getting limited work offers in Bollywood in the recent past.

He added that the reasons often reach him indirectly, tagging it as“Chinese whispers".

Rahman shared, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.”

“It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family," the composer added.