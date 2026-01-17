CM Nitish Inaugurates Development Projects In East Champaran On Day 2 Of Samridhi Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Day 2 of the Samridhi Yatra, reached Motihari in East Champaran district on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several major development projects.

The Chief Minister said the Samridhi Yatra (Prosperity Journey) has been launched to review the progress of development works and public welfare schemes across the state.

“As part of the Samridhi Yatra, I visited East Champaran district today and inspected various development projects and welfare schemes,” Nitish Kumar said in statement.

He said that in East Champaran, he laid the foundation stone for 40 projects worth Rs 34 crore and inaugurated 30 projects worth Rs 138 crore.

“During the visit, I inspected the Centre of Excellence at the Women's ITI in Motihari and interacted with students. I also reviewed bridge construction work and the progress of other development projects in Manjuraha village,” the Chief Minister said.

Nitish Kumar added that he reviewed projects being implemented by various departments in the district and instructed officials to ensure time-bound completion with commitment and sensitivity.

“As part of the journey, I also participated in a public interaction programme at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari and addressed the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary, and other senior leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that several development projects were inaugurated, foundation stones laid, and progress reviewed as part of the Samridhi Yatra.

“We have reviewed Jeevika-related livelihood activities, direct benefit transfers to beneficiaries, and various development projects across the district. Under the NDA government, the foundation of a bright future for Bihar is being strengthened. Every step of this Samridhi Yatra is dedicated to public welfare,” he said.

Apart from development-related engagements, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited the Virat Ramayan Temple in Motihari, where he participated in the installation ceremony of the world's heaviest Shivling.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended a state ceremony at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district, where he paid floral tributes at the statue site of renowned freedom fighters.

He offered respects to the statues of immortal martyr Nathun Singh Yadav, late Mogal Singh, late Pandit Sheelbhadra Yaji, late Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh 'Vaidya', and late Dumar Singh.