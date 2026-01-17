Museveni Wins Seventh Presidential Term: Uganda Electoral Commission
Kampala, Uganda: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, 81, won a seventh term in office on Saturday with 71.65 percent of the vote, the country's Electoral Commission said.
He defeated his main challenger, 43-year-old Bobi Wine -- real name Robert Kyagulanyi -- who received 24.72 percent of the vote, according to the official results.
