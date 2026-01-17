Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Of Canada Arrives In Doha

2026-01-17 09:10:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of Canada, HE Dr. Mark Carney arrived in Doha, Saturday, on a state visit.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and the Ambassador of Canada to Qatar, HE Karim Morcos.

The Peninsula

