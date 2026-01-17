Healthcare Practitioner Registration, Licensing Policy Update Benefits 3 Categories: Moph Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said that its Circular No. (24/2025) regarding the update on the Registration and Licensing Policy of Healthcare Practitioners in the State of Qatar, issued recently, aims to strengthen its ongoing efforts to develop the healthcare system's workforce and to facilitate administrative procedures for medical professionals.

Director of Registration at the Department of Healthcare Professions at MoPH, Jawaher Al Ali told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the update primarily focuses on simplifying registration and licensing procedures for three main categories: Qatari nationals, children of Qatari women, and holders of Qatari family residency permits.

She added that the update sought to review requirements related to professional experience and Prometric (qualifying exam) for university graduates from the State of Qatar and beyond, in order to ensure the swift and effective integration of these qualified professionals into the healthcare labor market.

Regarding professional experience exemptions, Al Ali pointed out that those who graduated from public and private universities and higher education institutions in the State of Qatar are exempted from needing to have professional experience to obtain a license to practice, adding that this applies to graduates of general dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, and allied health professions.

The Director of Registration also highlighted the specific regulations for physicians who graduated from universities in the State of Qatar, noting that they are required to complete one year of experience to obtain a license to practice as a general practitioner, noting that this year may be fulfilled either by completing an internship year or by completing approved practical experience through obtaining a supervised general practitioner license in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Al Ali further noted that physicians who graduated from universities in the State of Qatar and who directly enroll in medical residency programs are not required to complete an internship year, as they are granted a license to practice as resident physicians.

She added that the circular approved several updates for graduates of universities outside the State of Qatar, including special advantages for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women in certain specialties.

It also specified experience requirements for holders of family residency permits in Qatar, while allowing some categories the option to complete the required experience under supervision in Qatar's healthcare institutions