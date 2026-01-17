Eric Church 2026 Concert Tickets Discount Apply Promo Code CITY10 Today

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Feel the raw energy of Eric Church live on his 2026 Free The Machine Tour! Catch The Chief rocking the stage with hits like“Drink in My Hand,”“Springsteen,” & “Smoke a Little Smoke.” Grab discount tickets now at CapitalCityTickets – use promo code CITY10 for instant savings!"Catch Eric Church live on his 2026 Free The Machine Tour! The Chief brings raw energy, hits like“Drink in My Hand,”“Springsteen,”“Smoke a Little Smoke,” and deep cuts from Evangeline vs. The Machine. Tour kicks off Jan 22-23 in Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem (w/ Caylee Hammack), then Omaha Feb 5, Sioux Falls Feb 6, St. Paul Feb 7 & more through April!

Country rock rebel Eric Church (aka The Chief) is revving up for an epic 2026 extension of his Free The Machine Tour! Supporting his acclaimed ninth studio album Evangeline vs. The Machine, Church delivers raw, high-energy performances packed with fan favorites like“Drink in My Hand,”“Springsteen,”“Smoke a Little Smoke,”“Heart on Fire,”“Johnny,”“Hands of Time,” and more. Expect genre-defying sets, killer storytelling, and that signature Church Choir connection fans crave.

The 2026 leg kicks off January 22-23 in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem with special guest Caylee Hammack - just days away as of January 15, 2026! The tour rolls through arenas across the U.S. and Canada through April, featuring rotating openers like Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Kashus Culpepper on select dates.

If you're hunting for discount Eric Church 2026 concert tickets, CapitalCityTickets has you covered! We offer cheap tickets below face value from all sections - upper level steals to closer floor seats - with transparent pricing, no hidden fees, fast secure delivery, and full buyer protection.

Why Buy Discount Eric Church Tickets from CapitalCityTickets?

Affordable Deals: Secure seats cheaper than official sites, perfect for every budget.

Exclusive Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout for instant extra savings on your purchase!

Huge Inventory: All dates, sections, and last-minute options available.

Easy & Secure: Buy online in minutes - ideal for Church Choir members and new fans alike.

Trusted Source: Verified tickets with 100% guarantee.

Key Eric Church Free The Machine Tour 2026 Dates (Upcoming Highlights)

January 22-23, 2026 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem (w/ Caylee Hammack)

February 5, 2026 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha (w/ Ella Langley)

February 6, 2026 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (w/ Ella Langley)

February 7, 2026 - Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena (w/ Ella Langley)

February 12, 2026 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

February 13, 2026 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

February 14, 2026 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (w/ Ella Langley)

And more through April, including stops in Kansas City, Tulsa, Fort Worth, Austin, Knoxville, Greensboro, Birmingham, Atlanta, Charlotte, and wrapping April 11 in Tampa, FL!

Shows promise high-octane energy, deep cuts, and that unbreakable bond with the audience. Tickets are flying fast - especially for the kickoff in D.C.!

How to Score Your Discount Tickets Today

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for Eric Church.

Choose your date, city, and seats.

Apply promo code CITY10 at checkout for extra discounts.

Finish securely - tickets delivered fast!

Don't miss The Chief live on this fearless tour - it's pure country rebellion! Grab discount Eric Church 2026 concert tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets today and save big on unforgettable nights. See you in the Choir!