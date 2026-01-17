Nearly 40% Of Educational Institutions In Mykolaiv Region To Continue In-Person Classes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Starting Monday, January 19, educational institutions in Mykolaiv region will operate as follows:



general secondary schools: 153 (39%) – in-person, 92 (23%) – blended, 79 (20%) – remote, 68 (18%) – extended holidays; vocational education institutions: 5 – remote, 16 – blended, 2 – extended holidays,” Kim wrote.

According to Kim, missed classes will be made up either by organizing lessons on Saturdays, canceling spring break, or holding classes in June.

He also informed that, as of today, 402“Points of Invincibility” (resilience centers) are operating in the region; 49 of these centers, run by the State Emergency Service, National Police, and Ukrzaliznytsia, operate 24/7. Centers established by local authorities and businesses follow designated schedules, with the possibility of switching to round-the-clock operation if necessary.

Information about operational Points of Invincibility in Mykolaiv region is available in the Diia mobile app. From 2022 until January 16, 2026, a total of 91,994 people have used these centers in the region, Kim reported.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that due to a significant deterioration in weather conditions and falling temperatures, the government instructed urgent consideration of temporarily suspending in-person classes and switching to remote learning and work.