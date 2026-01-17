Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Beats Australia In 22Nd Asian Handball Championship In Kuwait


2026-01-17 08:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Iran's handball team won on Saturday against Australia with a score of 39-13 in the third day of the 22nd Asian Handball Championship, hosted by Kuwait and continuing until January 29th.
During the match held at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, Iran won their first victory in Group Four competitions, which also include the national teams of Saudi Arabia and Japan.
In the preceding match, Iran lost to Saudi Arabia, while Australia lost to Japan.
Today's matches will be India against the UAE, followed by Kuwait against Hong Kong at 6 PM, and finally Saudi Arabia against Japan. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

