Temples Of Justice: CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation Of Six Court Complexes In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 17 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for six integrated court complexes in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

These court complexes are in Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras, and Auraiya districts of the state.

Addressing the gathering in Chandauli, the CJI congratulated the UP government and the Allahabad High Court for the initiative, praising the state's efforts to strengthen judicial infrastructure.

He said,“The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has announced 10 court complexes, and work on six of them begins today with the foundation stone laying and Bhoomi Pujan. Once completed, these complexes will set an example for the entire country. They will become a benchmark for others. Wherever I go, I will cite the UP government's example and urge other states and High Courts to develop similar facilities.”

The Chief Justice noted that the region is already known for its historical and religious temples.

“By establishing these courts, the Chief Minister has added a new chapter to that legacy by creating these temples of justice. These integrated judicial complexes will meet the justice system's needs for the next 50 years. The amenities provided for lawyers and the public are commendable. This court complex will truly serve as a temple of justice. From here, judicial officers will deliver justice while upholding human values, and members of the bar will play an equally active role,” he said.

Highlighting the constitutional significance of the district judiciary, he added,“The Constitution states that every state shall have its own High Court, empowered to enforce fundamental, human, and other rights. The framers of the Constitution envisioned that a strong district judiciary would ensure people have access to courts close to home.”

The CJI also urged the High Court to create dedicated bar rooms for women advocates practising in district courts.

Appreciating the arrangements in the new complex, he requested CM Yogi to establish a primary health centre within the premises to assist elderly litigants and others with medical needs.

The ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Mishra, and Rajesh Bindal; Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali; Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta; senior judge Mahesh Chandra Tripathi; and several other dignitaries.