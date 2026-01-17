'You Fought For Loyalty, Not Money': Uddhav Thackeray Tells Newly Elected Corporators

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) After the high-stakes Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) poll results, Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction may have targeted his party on paper but they could never eradicate the Shiv Sena from the ground.

In his speech marked by both defiance and emotional appeal to the newly elected Corporators at his residence, 'Matoshree', Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP, saying that there is a fundamental difference between his party and the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

"They (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) believe they have finished the Shiv Sena on paper, but they can never finish the Shiv Sena on the ground. This is because they are incapable of living on the ground themselves," he remarked to a cheering crowd of Shiv Sena-UBT supporters.

He credited the newly elected representatives for the party's performance, saying, "You are the true architects of this success; I am merely a medium. Given the circumstances under which this election was fought, the result is a matter of great pride."

Thackeray, who was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, son Aaditya and party legislators Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai, alleged that the Mahayuti alliance utilised every possible tactic -- "Sam, Dam, Dand, Bhed" (persuasion, wealth, punishment, and division) -- and misused government machinery to secure their win.

He emphasised that while "traitors" (referring to the Shinde faction) left the party, they could not buy the loyalty of the core workers.

"I bow before you all. Our responsibility has now increased," Thackeray added.

On 'Gifting' Mumbai, Thackeray launched a stinging attack on the BJP-Shinde alliance's motives, claiming that their victory was achieved solely to "mortgage Mumbai" to corporate interests.

He warned that the Marathi people would never forgive this "sin".

In a statement that sparked significant political curiosity, Thackeray touched upon the upcoming election for the Mayor of Mumbai.

Despite the BJP-led alliance holding a slim majority, Thackeray dropped a subtle hint about a potential shift in power.

"It is our dream that our (Mumbai) Mayor should be installed. If it is in God's mind, then even that will happen," he said suggestively.

Concluding his speech, Thackeray compared the resources of the ruling BJP-led alliance with his party

"When I was campaigning, we couldn't provide any luxuries or facilities. We have 'Tan' and 'Man' (Body and Soul), while they only have 'Dhan' (Wealth). Yet, through your sheer strength, you made them break a sweat," he said.

He urged the Shiv Sena-UBT Corporators to maintain this unity so that future generations would look back at them with pride.

"This battle is not over. Our 'Jidda' (determination) is our greatest asset, and no one can buy it. On the strength of that determination, we will win again," Thackeray concluded.

Thackeray's speech comes at a time when the Shiv Sena-UBT has emerged as a powerful opposition bloc in the BMC.

Analysts are now watching closely to see if Thackeray's "God's will" comment suggests a potential strategic alliance or a legal challenge to the majority figures.