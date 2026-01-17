Russians Attack Naftogaz Gas Production Facilities Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

“Just this week alone, the enemy attacked various Naftogaz Group facilities six times. Last night saw another strike on equipment that ensures natural gas production. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Specialists are working at the site to assess the extent of the damage,” Koretskyi wrote.

He emphasized that the constant attacks on gas infrastructure are affecting production, forcing the Naftogaz to compensate by increasing gas imports.

“Taking advantage of abnormal weather conditions, the enemy is intensifying strikes on civilian infrastructure, trying to deprive us of heat and create unbearable living conditions. All the Naftogaz services are operating in an enhanced mode,” Koretskyi added.

As reported, according to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine has fuel reserves sufficient for more than 20 days, and gas reserves are also adequate to meet consumers' needs.