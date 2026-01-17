403
Egypt Pres. Commends Trump's Message, Peace Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi appreciated Saturday a message sent by US President Donald Trump and his efforts to support peace and stability regionally and internationally.
In a post on "Facebook", President Al-Sisi praised Trump's message and efforts exerted to bring about peace and stability at the regional and international levels.
"I appreciate the letter from President Donald Trump and his valued efforts to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability at the regional and international levels, as well as the appreciation it conveyed for Egypt's pivotal role in supporting security and stability in the region," he wrote on Facebook.
He also spoke highly of the US president's interest in the Nile River issue for Egypt, restating his country's commitment to serious and constructive cooperation with Nile Basin countries, based on the principles of international law.
US President Donald Trump said in a message to President Al-Sisi on Friday that he was ready to resume mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia for a solution to the Nile water crisis. (end)
ism
ism
