New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses $19.8 Million Raised With Over 18,800 Early Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market has seen many new names over the past year, but only a few have attracted consistent attention from early-stage buyers. One new crypto gaining visibility is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project preparing to launch its first protocol version. The project did not enter the market with loud marketing or bold promises. Instead, it grew through steady development updates and a clear roadmap that appealed to early participants looking for functional use cases rather than short-term hype.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Developing

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol. The platform aims to support structured on-chain borrowing and lending once live. Users will deposit assets to earn yield, while borrowers will post collateral and pay interest to access liquidity.

The protocol's design includes two market types. One supports pooled lending where deposits are combined and used to fund loans. Suppliers receive mtTokens that track both principal and interest. The other market supports isolated loans for assets that need separate risk controls. Borrowers must maintain safe Loan-to-Value ratios and may be liquidated if their collateral drops below safety thresholds.

Mutuum Finance has accumulated strong participation during its development phase. The project has now raised $19.8 million and has more than 18,800 early investors.

Phase Structure and Early Growth

The MUTM token is being distributed through a structured presale format. Each phase has a fixed supply at a fixed price. Once a phase sells out, it moves to the next tier. This creates visible price steps rather than random increases.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. This stage has 5% of its allocation remaining. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, MUTM has climbed 300% to its current level. The planned listing price at launch is $0.06 according to project documentation.

One feature that attracts new buyers is the 24-hour leaderboard. The system rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This mechanic has generated competitive activity during recent phases and has increased visibility on social platforms.





Supply, Allocation, and Payment Access

Total supply for MUTM is set at 4B tokens. Of that total, 45.5% (around 1.82B tokens) is allocated to the presale. This allocation strategy spreads early distribution while avoiding heavy concentration.

So far, more than 830M tokens have been sold through the presale. Many describe this as a strong distribution level for a new protocol that has not yet gone live. The number of holders also continues to rise alongside phase progression, which some market observers interpret as healthy participation rather than short-lived hype.

The project also supports card payments and common crypto payment methods. This matters for new crypto buyers who do not want to route through DEX bridging or stablecoin conversions. Card support has been a key factor for onboarding retail interest in several recent token sales.

Roadmap, V1 Protocol and Phase Transitioning

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not yet live. The protocol is entering the next crypto stage of its roadmap as it prepares V1 protocol for deployment. According to the official X account, the V1 protocol will include the core lending system, mtToken mechanics, liquidation logic, and supporting infrastructure. The team confirmed that testnet deployment on Sepolia is planned before mainnet activation.

This testnet period is part of Phase 2 on the project roadmap. Phase 1 focused on code development, audits, and architecture. Phase 2 revolves around testing, bug reporting, and safety module calibration. Later roadmap phases will address mainnet and ecosystem expansions.

A key point observed by analysts is how capital tends to enter projects during this transition from development to usage. Lending protocols in particular often gain attention once borrowing volume, liquidation data, and supply statistics become public. This shift from narrative to measurable performance can change how investors value new tokens.

With Phase 7 nearing completion and protocol activation approaching, Mutuum Finance has begun to appear in rankings and watchlists for top crypto opportunities heading into 2026. Market commentators note that early investors often hunt for new crypto projects that enter active usage after long build periods rather than late-stage speculation.

