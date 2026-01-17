403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Becomes Europe's New Bet For Lithium And Rare Earths
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A quiet sentence in Rio carried a loud message for global industry. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU and Brazil are working on a political agreement to channel joint investment into lithium, nickel, and rare earths.
In plain terms, Europe is looking for steadier suppliers. Brazil is offering to be more than a commodity warehouse.
The announcement landed one day before the EU–Mercosur trade deal's planned signature in Asunción. That timing matters. Trade agreements used to be about tariffs.
Now they are also about securing inputs that keep factories running. Batteries, electric motors, wind turbines, and many advanced systems depend on these minerals. When supply tightens, production slows fast.
Brazil Becomes Europe's New Bet for Lithium and Rare Earths
Europe is putting numbers behind the urgency. By 2030, the EU aims to extract 10% of strategic raw materials domestically. It wants 40% processing capacity inside the bloc. It targets 25% recycling.
It also wants to avoid getting more than 65% of any key material from a single third country. Those goals are a response to today's concentrated processing power in Asia and fragile logistics.
Brazil fits the strategy because it has breadth, not just a single headline mineral. Industry estimates say Brazil holds close to 10% of global reserves of minerals classified as critical. It also has operating examples.
Serra Verde's rare earth project in Goiás entered commercial production in early 2024. The company expects at least 5,000 tonnes per year of rare earth oxides and plans a 25-year mine life.
The project drew strategic financing too, including a U.S. development loan package of up to $465 million.
Lithium shows both the promise and the trap. Sigma Lithium's Minas Gerais operation has promoted output near 270,000 tonnes of concentrate annually, roughly 38,000–40,000 tonnes of LCE.
It is also building a second plant to lift capacity to 520,000 tonnes of concentrate, about 77,000–80,000 tonnes of LCE. Yet regulators recently ordered the shutdown of three waste piles citing“grave and imminent” risks.
Reports also said the mine had been inactive since October. Sigma disputed parts of that account, but the lesson stands.
This is the story behind the story: Europe wants minerals, but it also wants rules. Brazil wants investment, but it must earn trust through enforcement, not speeches.
The EU and Brazil are negotiating a political pact to back joint projects in lithium, nickel, and rare earths.
Europe is trying to cut concentrated dependencies as mineral supply becomes a pressure tool in global disputes.
Brazil can gain more than export revenue, but only if projects prove safe, transparent, and locally beneficial.
A quiet sentence in Rio carried a loud message for global industry. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU and Brazil are working on a political agreement to channel joint investment into lithium, nickel, and rare earths.
In plain terms, Europe is looking for steadier suppliers. Brazil is offering to be more than a commodity warehouse.
The announcement landed one day before the EU–Mercosur trade deal's planned signature in Asunción. That timing matters. Trade agreements used to be about tariffs.
Now they are also about securing inputs that keep factories running. Batteries, electric motors, wind turbines, and many advanced systems depend on these minerals. When supply tightens, production slows fast.
Brazil Becomes Europe's New Bet for Lithium and Rare Earths
Europe is putting numbers behind the urgency. By 2030, the EU aims to extract 10% of strategic raw materials domestically. It wants 40% processing capacity inside the bloc. It targets 25% recycling.
It also wants to avoid getting more than 65% of any key material from a single third country. Those goals are a response to today's concentrated processing power in Asia and fragile logistics.
Brazil fits the strategy because it has breadth, not just a single headline mineral. Industry estimates say Brazil holds close to 10% of global reserves of minerals classified as critical. It also has operating examples.
Serra Verde's rare earth project in Goiás entered commercial production in early 2024. The company expects at least 5,000 tonnes per year of rare earth oxides and plans a 25-year mine life.
The project drew strategic financing too, including a U.S. development loan package of up to $465 million.
Lithium shows both the promise and the trap. Sigma Lithium's Minas Gerais operation has promoted output near 270,000 tonnes of concentrate annually, roughly 38,000–40,000 tonnes of LCE.
It is also building a second plant to lift capacity to 520,000 tonnes of concentrate, about 77,000–80,000 tonnes of LCE. Yet regulators recently ordered the shutdown of three waste piles citing“grave and imminent” risks.
Reports also said the mine had been inactive since October. Sigma disputed parts of that account, but the lesson stands.
This is the story behind the story: Europe wants minerals, but it also wants rules. Brazil wants investment, but it must earn trust through enforcement, not speeches.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment