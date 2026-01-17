Ballari Violence: Karnataka BJP Delegation Visits Slain Cong Worker's Home, Demands CBI Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) In a twist to the Ballari violence case involving a shootout and the murder of a Congress worker, a Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation visited the residence of deceased Rajasekhar and provided Rs 10 lakh compensation to his family ahead of the protest rally in Ballari city on Saturday.

The BJP delegation was led by party state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra. He was accompanied by opposition leaders R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karjol, former minister B. Sriramulu and MLA Janardhan Reddy.

It may be recalled that Rajasekhar, a Congress worker, was killed in the shootout following the banner row. Police have arrested three private gunmen attached to Congress leaders. The BJP has claimed that the conspiracy was to finish off BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and is demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The BJP leaders met Rajasekhar's family, including his mother, and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh as compensation. However, Vijayendra emphasised that no amount of compensation can bring justice to the family.

B.Y. Vijayendra urged the Congress-led government to hand over the case to the CBI for a probe into the death of Congress worker Rajasekhar.

After visiting Rajasekhar's home and speaking to the media, he alleged that Congress workers were involved in the murder. Vijayendra stated that the Congress-led government should take the case seriously and conduct a thorough investigation.

The Congress-led government has failed totally in maintaining law and order in the state. Law and order has totally collapsed, he said.

Police stations in Karnataka have effectively become“Congress offices”, with officers left helpless and unable to maintain law and order, Vijayendra said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara remains unaware of ground realities, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy retaining his political position, he alleged.

“The collapse of law and order is visible across the state. Police officers are mere spectators, and the government seems more concerned about political survival than public safety,” he said.

The party also reiterated plans for a“Padayatra”, which Vijayendra said would continue as scheduled despite ongoing discussions with the national leadership, currently focused on upcoming internal elections.

He said transparency and a proper inquiry into the Ballari incident were crucial.“The state government must take urgent corrective measures,” he added.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress-led government of misleading the public, claiming it has failed to uphold the rule of law and is prioritising political interests over citizens' safety.

Former minister B. Sriramulu clarified that there were initial doubts about the circumstances of Rajasekhar's death, with some suggesting it was a BJP act. However, videos have since emerged indicating that Congress workers were involved, he added.