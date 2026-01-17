Zoya Akhtar Wishes Birthday To 'Pa' Javed Akhtar: 'Thank You For It All'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished a happy birthday to her 'Pa' Javed Akhtar with a sweet social media post.

As the acclaimed screenwriter, poet, and lyricist turned a year older on Saturday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' maker thanked Akhtar for everything he has done for her to date.

Sharing a black and white photo of a young Javed Akhtar on her official Instagram handle, Zoya wished him using the following words, "Happy Birthday Pa (red heart emoji) Thank You For It All (red heart emoji) Only (red heart emoji) #javedakhtar (sic)".

Commenting on the post, actor Chunky Panday shared, "Happy Happy Birthday".

Earlier today, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also shared a heart-touching birthday tribute for her husband on Insta.

Celebrating Javed's 81st birthday, she highlighted their enduring bond, which has been growing strong ever since 1984.

Publishing a still of Javed on social media, Shabana penned,“Salgirah Mubarak Jadu (Happy Birthday Magic)".

Taking to the comment section, actress Divya Dutta wished, "Salgirah mubarak javed saab!!!"

For the unaware, Shabana and Javed Akhtar met at Shabana's father, the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi's home. By the time they first met, Akhtar was already married to Honey Irani and was also a father of two kids-Farhan and Zoya.

Meanwhile, several others wished Akhtar on his special day using social media.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's birthday wish for the 'Sholay' writer went like this, "Javed ji, I have no words to express my gratitude for your love, blessings, and unwavering support. Your words, your poetry, and your spirit have inspired me deeply while writing the screenplay for IMAGINARY RAIN. I hope I can make you proud."

Born in the Gwalior region of Madhya Pradesh, Akhtar is the son of renowned Urdu poet and film lyricist Jan Nisar Akhtar and teacher-writer Safia Akhtar. Coming from a long line of writers, Javed's maternal uncle was the respected Urdu poet Majaz. Additionally, his grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi, was also an influential figure in Urdu poetry.