403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (January 16, 2026)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday mixed league action in Mexico with decisive playoff nights in winter baseball. Monterrey hammered Mazatlán 5–1 to start the Liga MX weekend.
In Puerto Rico, Santurce completed a sweep to clinch the LBPRC title. In the Dominican Republic, Escogido punched its finals ticket, while Águilas Cibaeñas beat Toros to keep the second spot fight alive.
In Mexico's LMP, Charros finished off Mexical to reach the final, and Tomateros officially confirmed their sweep of Guasave.
Venezuela's round robin also moved, with Bravos blanking Magallanes and Águilas del Zulia beating Caribes.
1. Liga MX: Monterrey crush Mazatlán 5–1 on the road
Key facts: Monterrey turned the match into a rout, scoring three times before the break and never letting Mazatlán settle. Germán Berterame scored as Monterrey kept punishing transitions and second balls.
Mazatlán managed one goal but were outpaced and outfinished across the full 90 minutes.
Why picked: It was the opening match of the Liga MX round and it landed as a statement win by a title contender.
2. LBPRC final: Santurce beat Ponce 8–4 and swept 4–0 to win the title
Key facts: Santurce broke the game open with a big two-inning surge, then kept scoring pressure on rather than trying to protect a small lead.
Ponce did score four and briefly made it uncomfortable, but Santurce answered with another burst to kill any late momentum.
The result completed a 4–0 sweep and confirmed Santurce as Puerto Rico's Caribbean Series representative.
Why picked: A sweep in a final is rare, and it locks a major regional ticket to Guadalajara.
3. LVBP round robin: Águilas del Zulia beat Caribes 8–5
Key facts: Zulia produced runs in multiple innings and finished with the cleaner late execution when the game tightened.
Caribes threatened repeatedly, but Zulia kept answering with timely hitting and avoided the one collapse inning that flips short-format games.
The win mattered because it directly reshuffled the top tier in Venezuela's round robin.
Why picked: In LVBP, head-to-head wins between contenders are the standings, not just the scoreboard.
4. LVBP round robin: Bravos de Margarita blank Magallanes 4–0
Key facts: Bravos won with run prevention first, holding Magallanes scoreless across nine innings. A four-run inning did most of the damage, allowing Bravos to manage the late frames without panic.
In this format, a shutout is also a bullpen advantage, because it protects high-leverage arms for the next night.
Why picked: It tightened the chase and showed Bravos can win without needing a slugfest.
5. LIDOM round robin: Escogido beat Gigantes 7–4 to reach the final
Key facts: Escogido built its lead in the middle innings and then survived a late Gigantes push to close it out.
The win clinched Escogido's place in the Dominican final for a second straight year. It also turned the remaining round-robin games into a pure fight for the other finals spot.
Why picked: It is the clearest“season-defining” result in the Dominican winter calendar.
6. LIDOM round robin: Águilas Cibaeñas beat Toros del Este 6–2 to keep the second ticket alive
Key facts: Toros struck first, but Águilas flipped the game with a five-run seventh inning that instantly changed the night.
After taking the lead, Águilas shut down the late frames without giving Toros a comeback window. The win kept the battle for second place alive instead of letting Toros separate.
Why picked: One inning preserved Águilas' season and extended the race.
7. LMP semifinal: Charros de Jalisco beat Águilas de Mexicali 3–2 to reach the final
Key facts: Charros won a one-run game where every late at-bat carried leverage and bullpen decisions mattered.
Mexicali stayed close and had chances to flip it, but Charros executed the key outs and protected the lead.
The victory finished the series and put Charros into the LMP final, one step from the Caribbean Series berth.
Why picked: It decided a finalist in Mexico's highest-stakes winter competition.
8. LMP semifinal: Tomateros advance to the final after sweeping Algodoneros
Key facts: Tomateros officially confirmed they closed the series 4–0 by beating Guasave 8–1, finishing the sweep with a dominant two-inning scoring burst.
The win was built on clean starting pitching and a defense that avoided giving Guasave extra outs.
The sweep also matters because it buys rest, and rest is a weapon in winter finals.
Why picked: A sweep is both a result and a scheduling advantage heading into the championship series.
9. Liga MX Femenil: América finalize Geyse Ferreira signing and raise the league's global profile
Key facts: América completed the permanent move for Brazilian forward Geyse, a player with top-level club experience and a recent run in the U.S. league.
The signing changes América's attacking ceiling and puts another internationally recognized name into Mexico's weekly product.
It also underlines the broader trend: Liga MX Femenil is becoming a real destination, not just a stepping stone.
Why picked: This is a talent-market signal for the entire region's women's game.
10. Copinha knockout calendar: Round-of-16 matchups began stacking on Friday
Key facts: Copinha's knockout phase moved into Round-of-16 territory, with major academies playing on short rest and small margins deciding who stays alive.
Friday's slate included multiple high-pressure ties where one goal or one card could erase a month of scouting momentum.
The tournament's structure means every win now creates a quick turnaround, not time to reset.
Why picked: Copinha remains Brazil's biggest youth shop window, and this is the phase where reputations get tested hardest.
In Puerto Rico, Santurce completed a sweep to clinch the LBPRC title. In the Dominican Republic, Escogido punched its finals ticket, while Águilas Cibaeñas beat Toros to keep the second spot fight alive.
In Mexico's LMP, Charros finished off Mexical to reach the final, and Tomateros officially confirmed their sweep of Guasave.
Venezuela's round robin also moved, with Bravos blanking Magallanes and Águilas del Zulia beating Caribes.
1. Liga MX: Monterrey crush Mazatlán 5–1 on the road
Key facts: Monterrey turned the match into a rout, scoring three times before the break and never letting Mazatlán settle. Germán Berterame scored as Monterrey kept punishing transitions and second balls.
Mazatlán managed one goal but were outpaced and outfinished across the full 90 minutes.
Why picked: It was the opening match of the Liga MX round and it landed as a statement win by a title contender.
2. LBPRC final: Santurce beat Ponce 8–4 and swept 4–0 to win the title
Key facts: Santurce broke the game open with a big two-inning surge, then kept scoring pressure on rather than trying to protect a small lead.
Ponce did score four and briefly made it uncomfortable, but Santurce answered with another burst to kill any late momentum.
The result completed a 4–0 sweep and confirmed Santurce as Puerto Rico's Caribbean Series representative.
Why picked: A sweep in a final is rare, and it locks a major regional ticket to Guadalajara.
3. LVBP round robin: Águilas del Zulia beat Caribes 8–5
Key facts: Zulia produced runs in multiple innings and finished with the cleaner late execution when the game tightened.
Caribes threatened repeatedly, but Zulia kept answering with timely hitting and avoided the one collapse inning that flips short-format games.
The win mattered because it directly reshuffled the top tier in Venezuela's round robin.
Why picked: In LVBP, head-to-head wins between contenders are the standings, not just the scoreboard.
4. LVBP round robin: Bravos de Margarita blank Magallanes 4–0
Key facts: Bravos won with run prevention first, holding Magallanes scoreless across nine innings. A four-run inning did most of the damage, allowing Bravos to manage the late frames without panic.
In this format, a shutout is also a bullpen advantage, because it protects high-leverage arms for the next night.
Why picked: It tightened the chase and showed Bravos can win without needing a slugfest.
5. LIDOM round robin: Escogido beat Gigantes 7–4 to reach the final
Key facts: Escogido built its lead in the middle innings and then survived a late Gigantes push to close it out.
The win clinched Escogido's place in the Dominican final for a second straight year. It also turned the remaining round-robin games into a pure fight for the other finals spot.
Why picked: It is the clearest“season-defining” result in the Dominican winter calendar.
6. LIDOM round robin: Águilas Cibaeñas beat Toros del Este 6–2 to keep the second ticket alive
Key facts: Toros struck first, but Águilas flipped the game with a five-run seventh inning that instantly changed the night.
After taking the lead, Águilas shut down the late frames without giving Toros a comeback window. The win kept the battle for second place alive instead of letting Toros separate.
Why picked: One inning preserved Águilas' season and extended the race.
7. LMP semifinal: Charros de Jalisco beat Águilas de Mexicali 3–2 to reach the final
Key facts: Charros won a one-run game where every late at-bat carried leverage and bullpen decisions mattered.
Mexicali stayed close and had chances to flip it, but Charros executed the key outs and protected the lead.
The victory finished the series and put Charros into the LMP final, one step from the Caribbean Series berth.
Why picked: It decided a finalist in Mexico's highest-stakes winter competition.
8. LMP semifinal: Tomateros advance to the final after sweeping Algodoneros
Key facts: Tomateros officially confirmed they closed the series 4–0 by beating Guasave 8–1, finishing the sweep with a dominant two-inning scoring burst.
The win was built on clean starting pitching and a defense that avoided giving Guasave extra outs.
The sweep also matters because it buys rest, and rest is a weapon in winter finals.
Why picked: A sweep is both a result and a scheduling advantage heading into the championship series.
9. Liga MX Femenil: América finalize Geyse Ferreira signing and raise the league's global profile
Key facts: América completed the permanent move for Brazilian forward Geyse, a player with top-level club experience and a recent run in the U.S. league.
The signing changes América's attacking ceiling and puts another internationally recognized name into Mexico's weekly product.
It also underlines the broader trend: Liga MX Femenil is becoming a real destination, not just a stepping stone.
Why picked: This is a talent-market signal for the entire region's women's game.
10. Copinha knockout calendar: Round-of-16 matchups began stacking on Friday
Key facts: Copinha's knockout phase moved into Round-of-16 territory, with major academies playing on short rest and small margins deciding who stays alive.
Friday's slate included multiple high-pressure ties where one goal or one card could erase a month of scouting momentum.
The tournament's structure means every win now creates a quick turnaround, not time to reset.
Why picked: Copinha remains Brazil's biggest youth shop window, and this is the phase where reputations get tested hardest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment