Budanov Arrives In U.S. For Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Telegram

“Together with Rustem Umerov and David Arakhamia, we will hold an important discussion with our American partners regarding the details of a peace agreement. A joint meeting is planned with Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll,” the head of the Presidential Office said.

As Budanov emphasized,“Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working for results.”

Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation heading to U.S. to finalize security guarantees and recovery deal

As reported by Ukrinform, negotiations involving Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, and Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia with American partners will take place in Miami, Florida, on January 17.