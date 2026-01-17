Russians Amassing Reserves Near Siversk Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and released a video showing combat operations in the Dronivka area.

“The situation in the Dronivka area on the Sloviansk front is worsening daily. To seize this settlement, Russia is continuously amassing reserves near Siversk and deploying staging areas in the Serebrianskyi Forest,” the statement said.

At the same time, the enemy continues to use infiltration tactics, attempting to penetrate the inter-position space of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

In addition, Russian forces are attempting to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in rubber boats in areas along the river near Dronivka and Platonivka, with the aim of conducting sabotage and assault operations in the rear of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade's positions.

Thanks to coordinated actions by Ukrainian paratroopers, the enemy's attempts to advance are being contained.

“Recently, paratroopers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade captured a Russian soldier, who revealed one of the new priority near-term objectives in the Sloviansk sector: reaching Zakitne and Kryva Luka. There are commanding heights in the area of these two settlements, which the enemy could use as a foothold for regular shelling of Sloviansk, Lyman, and Mykolaivka,” the Air Assault Forces noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, 164 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline on January 16.