Rahul Gandhi Meets Kin Of Contaminated Water Tragedy Victims In Indore's Bhagirathpura

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Jan 17 (IANS) Congress leader and the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, met the families and patients affected by the recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura.

Upon reaching Indore, Rahul Gandhi first visited the Bombay Hospital and interacted with the patients admitted there for the last several days.

Later, he visited the Bhagirathpura area and met the families affected by the contaminated water tragedy.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the meeting with the aggrieved families.

The family members of the deceased persons were provided a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as compensation.

In a viral video, Umang Singhar was seen handing over the cheques of Rs 1 lakh to the families of the victims who died after the contaminated drinking water resulted in diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura.

A few persons, who received cheques of Rs 1 lakh, spoke to IANS, and shared that during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi assured that he would demand more financial compensation to the families affected in the Bhagirathpura area due to the contaminated water tragedy.

"Rahul Gandhi told us that he stands with us and will raise whatever issues we are facing. They have also provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh," a middle-aged person told IANS, showing a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Another person, who was present during the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, said that the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition expressed his grief and assured that families affected by the contaminated water will be provided all possible help.

"Rahul Gandhi told us that he would raise our demands with the state government on our behalf," a youth holding a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, told IANS.

Later, LoP Singhar said in a statement that he has also provided the compensation of Rs 50,000 to all the 24 affected families in Bhagirathpura.

"As many as 24 persons died due to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. Madhya Pradesh LoP Umang Singhar provided Rs 50,000 to each of the 24 aggrieved families," LoP Singhar's office said in the statement.