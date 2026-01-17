Migrant Worker's Death In J'khand: Police Resort To Baton Charge To Disperse Protestors In Bengal (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 17 (IANS) The police on Saturday resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob in Beldanga of West Bengal's Murshidabad district to protest against the alleged killing of a migrant worker from the state in Jharkhand.

After the unprecedented violence that erupted across national highways and railway lines since Friday, the administration finally took strong action in the afternoon.

To bring the volatile situation under control, the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel swung into action to disperse the mob and lift the blockade.

A large number of police personnel led by the District Police Superintendent conducted marches to disperse the mob.

"There were some blockades where we had to resort to a baton charge. Situation is normal, shops are open," said Kumar Sunny Raj, Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad District.

The SP informed that about 15 to 20 protestors have been detained for indulging in violence over the past two days.

"We have been patient for a long time, but now no one will be spared. The culprits will be identified after reviewing the CCTV footage. Even if they are hiding in their homes, they will be apprehended. Several people were detained last night, and more have been detained today," added the SP.

Hundreds of people blocked the Barua More intersection, National Highway 12 and vandalised the railway gate near Beldanga station, disrupting train services.

Train services between Krishnanagar and Lalgola were suspended.

Eastern Railway General Manager (GM) Milind K. Deuskar had sent additional forces to Beldanga to control the situation.

The protestors vandalised traffic kiosks and damaged police vehicles. At least 12 people were injured in stone pelting during the protests.

The protests against the death of the migrant worker started on Friday.