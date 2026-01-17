India's First Guava Festival Opens Tomorrow In Sawai Madhopur, Speaker Om Birla To Inaugurate

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Sawai Madhopur's 263rd Foundation Day, the district is poised to create history by hosting the country's first-ever Guava Festival on January 18. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the festival on Sunday at 11 a.m.

This year, the Foundation Day festivities are being organised as a combined Tiger Festival and Guava Festival, giving the event a unique and vibrant identity that reflects both the region's rich wildlife heritage and its renowned guava

Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said it is a moment of pride for Sawai Madhopur and the entire state that such a festival is being organised for the first time in the country.

He said the Guava Festival is not merely a ceremonial event but a serious effort to provide a national platform to farmers, showcase their hard work, and highlight the agricultural strength of the district.

Dr Meena informed that guava cultivation in Sawai Madhopur currently spans more than 15,000 hectares, with an annual production of around 4 lakh metric tonnes. This has created a robust agricultural economy, generating business worth Rs 6-7 billion every year.

He expressed confidence that the festival will help establish Sawai Madhopur as a major hub for guava production and export. The event aims to connect farmers with markets, technology, and policy support, making it a convergence of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity.

The festival will feature sessions and demonstrations on modern and smart farming practices, agricultural mechanisation, drone technology, high-tech horticulture, processing, and value addition.

Farmers will also receive information on the latest innovations in agriculture. A major attraction of the festival will be the exhibition of value-added guava products, including juice, jelly, squash, pulp, barfi, chutney, and pickles.

An exhibition of different guava varieties, fruit and flower competitions, and live demonstrations of agricultural equipment will also be organised.

More than 20 nurseries from different states will participate, while around 200 stalls will showcase organic and natural farming, horticulture techniques, animal husbandry, and dairy-related activities, making the festival a comprehensive agricultural showcase.