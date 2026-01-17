Chitas Launches His Own Record Label After A 10-Hour DJ Set In The Emirates

International DJ and music producer Chitas has officially launched his own record label, Imperium State Records, following an impressive 10-hour DJ set in the Emirates.

The extended performance marked an important milestone in his career. At the end of the set, Chitas announced the creation of Imperium State Records, a label open to all music styles and cultures, with a global and inclusive vision.

Chitas began his musical journey at the age of two. After playing trumpet in bands and orchestras in Portugal and studying classical and portuguese guitar, he moved into DJing and music production in 2018. Today, he is supported by international DJs and continues to develop a versatile artistic path.

The label's first release,“Far Away”, is scheduled for January 23 and introduces the sound of Imperium State Records, with roots in Tropical House.

Beyond DJing and production, Chitas has also explored songwriting in different languages. Last year, he collaborated on two songs written in Arabic, further reflecting his openness to cross-cultural musical projects.

In addition to music releases, Imperium State Records will host a weekly radio show, airing every Saturday, featuring exclusive tracks, premieres and curated selections.

With the launch of Imperium State Records, Chitas takes a new step in his career, expanding his role from artist to label founder.

