Turkmenistan To Establish Interagency Group To Simplify Trade Procedures
The initiative was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Nokerguly Atagulyyev during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting. A new institutional framework will be established under the Asia-Pacific Agreement on Trade Facilitation, to which Turkmenistan has recently acceded. Comparable national committees are already operational in other member countries.
Turkmenistan's participation in the Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia was formalized with the adoption of a resolution on April 2, 2022, during the 17th session of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh.
The framework agreement, administered by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), seeks to modernize trade practices by promoting the adaptation of regional single-window systems. This initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency and transparency of international trade across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment