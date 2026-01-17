Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia, Causing Fire
“The fire that residents of Zaporizhzhia can see is the result of an enemy attack on the city,” the message says.
He added that an air raid alert is in effect throughout the region and urged residents to remain in safe places until it is lifted.Read also: Russians carry out 677 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over past day, leaving three people wounded
Earlier it was reported that three people were wounde in enemy attacks over the past day.
