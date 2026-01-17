Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia, Causing Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The fire that residents of Zaporizhzhia can see is the result of an enemy attack on the city,” the message says.

He added that an air raid alert is in effect throughout the region and urged residents to remain in safe places until it is lifted.

Russians carry out 677 strikes onregion over past day, leaving three people wounded

Earlier it was reported that three people were wounde in enemy attacks over the past day.