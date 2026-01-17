Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Police Arrest Protesters After Iran Embassy Demonstration


2026-01-17 05:05:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Several people have been arrested following overnight protests and clashes outside the Iranian embassy in London, according to British police.
One protester climbed across balconies onto the embassy roof removing a flag on Friday night before being detained on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property and assaulting policemen, said police in a press release.
Several policemen were also injured and taken to hospital after missiles were thrown at them, police said, adding that security was tightened outside the Iranian embassy in London.
Meanwhile, London Ambulance Service said four people were taken to hospital while two others were treated at the scene.
Earlier this week the Iranian ambassador in London was summoned to the Foreign Office after protesters were reportedly killed in Iran. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

