Bitcoin Cools Below $100,000 As ETF Outflows And Leverage Unwinds Reset The Tape
Bitcoin started the Jan. 17 UTC morning consolidating near $95,201, down 0.49% on the day, after trading between $95,765 and $94,259.
Ether hovered around $3,294.7 (-0.55%), while Solana stayed resilient at $144.16 (+0.74%).
The price action read less like panic and more like a market digesting gains after a sharp early-week push that stalled short of the psychological $100,000 mark.
One reason the rally lost traction was a shift in flow. On Jan. 16, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a net -$394.7 million day.
Inflows concentrated in BlackRock's IBIT (+$15.1 million) while several others bled heavily, including FBTC (-$205.2 million), BITB (-$90.4 million), ARKB (-$69.4 million) and GBTC (-$44.8 million).
By contrast, spot Ethereum ETFs were modestly positive at +$4.7 million, with ETHA (+$14.9 million) offset by ETHE (-$10.2 million).
In plain terms: marginal institutional demand leaned against Bitcoin at the exact moment the chart needed fresh fuel.
Derivatives added another layer. Recent commentary highlighted bursts of aggressive buying, rising open interest, and unusually low funding at points, conditions that can power squeezes upward, then punish late longs when the trend stalls.
A QCP-linked note framed the backdrop as“Goldilocks,” while warning that politics can still jolt risk appetite.
VALR's Farzam Ehsani noted that shakier confidence in dollar policy can lift decentralized hedges, but sudden moves can trigger short-term outflows.
NoOnes CEO Ray Youssef described the latest dip as“capital rotation” rather than panic.
Altcoins told the day's real story. Litecoin outperformed (+3.49%), while AXS surged (+35.96%) and BERA (+20.14%) and FUN (+22.09%) spiked.
On the downside, RIVER collapsed (-37.47%), DASH fell (-19.94%), and Monero slid (-13.25%), classic signs of thin liquidity and forced deleveraging.
Zcash, still shadowed by earlier-month internal disputes, eased to $404.33 (-1.07%).
Technically, the weekly chart still looks like repair work, with softer momentum, even as the daily trend remains constructive.
Near-term resistance sits around $96.5k–$97.3k, then $100k; support clusters near $94.2k–$93.5k, with a deeper cushion around $92.5k–$90k.
For now, the market is choosing consolidation over capitulation, and investors are rewarding predictability over grand promises.
Bitcoin held the mid-$95,000 zone after a strong run, but $100,000 remains a stubborn ceiling as momentum cools.
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a large net outflow on Jan. 16, while spot Ethereum ETFs stayed slightly positive, nudging relative performance.
The biggest moves were in smaller tokens, where thin liquidity and forced deleveraging produced extreme spikes and air pockets.
Bitcoin Cools Below $100,000 As ETF Outflows And Leverage Unwinds Reset The Tape
