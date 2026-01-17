Umm Al Emarat Park Hosts Final Stop Of Miami Vibes Season



From 17 to 26 January, the park welcomes visitors with a pastel-themed setting inspired by Miami, as part of its winter season programme.







A full line-up of children's activities, retail concepts, and food trucks owned by Emirati entrepreneurs.

Abu Dhabi, January 2026: Umm Al Emarat Park hosts the final stop of the third edition of Miami Vibes, running from 17 to 26 January 2026. The event features a pastel-inspired setting, bringing a Miami-themed experience to Abu Dhabi's largest green space.

This year's edition features a total of 33 participants, bringing together a curated mix of food and retail concepts, many of which are owned by Emirati entrepreneurs. Visitors can explore a diverse range of cuisines and flavours from Four Cheese, Not A Big Deal, Choco Fundoe, Yaz Brew Café, Brewtopia, Mr. Ramen, Roots, Bloom Café, The Spectre Café, Luna Cafe, and others.

Beyond food, Miami Vibes offers a programme of interactive workshops, retail pop-ups, and fashion-led showcases designed for visitors of all ages. Creative activities include the After 12 Cake Decoration Workshop, and hands-on sessions with Adventure Slime and Shades Studio. For those seeking more energetic experiences, attractions such as Adventure Star Bounce and Chicken Runner are available, alongside Sugar Daddy Desserts and Captured Photo, which offers a themed photo booth to capture moments from the event.

In addition to Miami Vibes, visitors to Umm Al Emarat Park can continue to enjoy the park's winter season activities. These include Park Market, held every Friday and Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM, featuring live entertainment and family-friendly experiences. Cinema at the Park also continues on Fridays and Saturdays with a selection of family and adventure films, while Cinematic Sundays run from 6 PM in collaboration with Image Nation.

The event will be open to visitors from 4 PM with the last entry permitted at 11:00 PM. Entry tickets are just 15 AED per person for adults and 10 AED for kids (up to 12 years old), please visit the ticketing booth station at the entrance of the park, an additional 10 AED will be required to enter the park and could be purchased here.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, is a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Originally opened in 1982 as Mushrif Central Park for ladies and children, it was renamed to honor the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The park underwent a comprehensive 24-month redesign and reopened in 2015.

Today, the park is a prime destination to reconnect with nature, blending cultural heritage with sustainability. Designed to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's vision, it promotes an active lifestyle, supports a healthy society, and celebrates local culture and traditions. Umm Al Emarat Park is guided by a vision that invites visitors to explore, enrich their lives, get educated and enjoy meaningful experiences. With eco-friendly initiatives and diverse attractions, the park encourages wellness, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature.