Movement Restrictions Prevent People From Accessing Lifesaving Medical Care In Jonglei State



Patients' lives are at risk in Jonglei state, South Sudan, due to delays in referring them to specialised medical care.

The delays come following restrictions on the movements of humanitarian organisations, including MSF. MSF calls for unhindered humanitarian access and the delivery of essential medical supplies in Jonglei state.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns that ongoing restrictions on humanitarian movements in parts of Jonglei state, South Sudan, are directly preventing the lifesaving referral to specialised care for at least 20 critically-ill patients, putting their lives at immediate risk. Each delay in referral increases the likelihood of death or permanent disability for patients who cannot be treated locally.

Since 30 December 2025, these access restrictions have significantly constrained the delivery of essential healthcare services to conflict -affected communities, and made it impossible for necessary medical supplies to reach the MSF hospital in Lankien and our healthcare centre in Pieri.

The affected areas are experiencing increased humanitarian needs due to ongoing conflict and displacement. Meanwhile, the interruption of health services increases the risk to the lives of children, pregnant women, and people living with chronic or life-threatening conditions.

“Lives are being put at risk every day because critically-ill patients cannot be referred for the care they urgently need,” says Gul Badshah, MSF operations manager.“Patient referrals are not optional or administrative procedures; they are lifesaving interventions.”

“MSF is requesting unhindered humanitarian access, including predictable and regular flights to Jonglei state, to allow timely referrals for all critically-ill patients, the delivery of essential medical supplies, and staff rotations,” says Badshah.

As of mid-January 2026, humanitarian organisations working in South Sudan have been unable to secure sustained and predictable access to parts of Jonglei state. The absence of humanitarian organisations is contributing to people's deteriorating health conditions and increasing preventable illness and deaths.

“Health facilities supported by MSF are already facing critical service disruptions,” says Badshah.“In Lankien and Pieri, we are now able to offer only lifesaving and emergency care.”

“Before the access constraints, MSF was receiving 1,000 patients in Lankien, and 700 in Pieri, on a weekly basis,” continues Badshah.“To better illustrate the current situation, the total catchment area for both facilities is around 250,000 people.”

Insecurity has also led to people being displaced, with an unknown number of people fleeing to remote areas to avoid airstrikes and fighting. While some people have returned, many, particularly women and children, remain displaced and without access to basic healthcare. Continued access constraints are likely to exacerbate displacement, weaken community coping mechanisms, and further strain limited local healthcare capacity.

MSF was forced to evacuate some of our staff members from Lankien hospital on 31 December. The hospital currently offers only lifesaving and emergency care.

