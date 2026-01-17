403
Trump government investigates Minnesota leaders over immigration raids
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has initiated an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing them of interfering with federal immigration enforcement, according to reports Friday.
Subpoenas issued by the Justice Department allege that both Democratic officials took actions that obstructed federal officers’ ability to carry out immigration raids in the state. The move intensifies political tensions between the administration and Minnesota’s leadership following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, an American, by an immigration officer in Minneapolis last week.
The shooting occurred amid a significant deployment of federal immigration agents under President Trump, with nearly 3,000 ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers sent to Minneapolis and St. Paul—the Twin Cities—to arrest individuals living in the US illegally. The Department of Homeland Security describes this as the largest operation of its kind in US history.
Federal authorities are also investigating welfare fraud, after uncovering a multibillion-dollar daycare fraud scheme tied to Minnesota’s use of federal aid. The discovery has led agencies to suspend or cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funds until compliance issues are resolved.
