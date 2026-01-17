Reza Pahlavi Confident Iran Rulers To Fall Trump Holds Off Despite Claiming 'Help On Way'

The son of Iran's late shah said Friday he was confident that mass protests would topple the Islamic republic and urged international action, as US President Donald Trump holds off on intervening in the unrest.

Reza Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the Washington area, has presented himself as leader of the opposition.

"The Islamic republic will fall; not if, but when," Pahlavi told a news conference in Washington.

Since the demonstrations erupted in late December with a rallying cry of solving Iran's severe economic woes, Pahlavi has pleaded for US intervention.

Trump had repeatedly warned Iran that if it kills protesters, the United States would intervene militarily. He also encouraged Iranians to take over state institutions, saying "help is on the way."

But two weeks after he first suggested help, he has not acted. Security forces in the meantime have killed at least 3,428 protesters, according to Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, with other estimates putting the toll at more than 5,000 or possibly as high as 20,000.

Trump instead has highlighted what he said was an end to the killing of protesters, as the size of demonstrations diminished in recent days.

Trump wrote Friday on his Truth Social platform that Iran had called off executions of hundreds of protesters and said to the clerical state, "Thank you!"

Pahlavi also took to social media Friday, with posts on X and Instagram calling for Iranians across the country to "raise your voices in anger and protest with our national slogans" at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Pahlavi, seeking to touch a nerve with Trump, called on him not to be like Democratic predecessor Barack Obama who negotiated with Tehran.

"I believe that President Trump is a man of his word and ultimately he will stand with the Iranian people as he has said," Pahlavi said when asked if Trump had given false hope.

"Iranian people are taking decisive actions on the ground. It is now time for the international community to join them fully."

Gulf Arab monarchies, despite frequent friction with Iran, have urged Trump to show caution.

'Surgical' strikes

Pahlavi called for targeting the command structure of the elite Revolutionary Guards, as it is key to "instituting terror at home or terrorism abroad."

"I'm calling for a surgical strike," said Pahlavi, who controversially backed Israel's military campaign on Iran in June.

He also urged all countries to expel diplomats from Iran and to help restore internet access, which has been severely hampered.

Many protesters have chanted the name of Pahlavi, whose pro-Western father fled in 1979 in the Islamic revolution.

While Iran's last Shah presented a glamorous image of the oil-rich nation to the world - replete with caviar, glittering crown jewels and a jet-setter lifestyle - domestically, repression and the brutality of his secret police force as well as a lack of economic mobility opened the door to political challenge.

Asked about repression under his father, Pahlavi told reporters, "I let historians write history. I'm here to make history."

Pahlavi, 65, said he wants to be a figurehead to lead a transition to a secular democracy, with a popular referendum to choose the next system of government.

He also has plenty of detractors who suspect a desire by his supporters to restore the monarchy and say changes should come from the opposition within Iran.

"I reaffirm my lifelong pledge to lead the movement that will take back our country from the anti-Iranian hostile force that occupies it and kills its children," Pahlavi said.

"I will return to Iran."

Pahlavi promised that a new Iran would have better relations with the leadership's sworn enemies - the United States and Israel - and integrate into the global economy.

He said Iran would quickly normalise relations with Israel in a "Cyrus Accord," a reference to Cyrus the Great, the celebrated Persian emperor who freed Jews from Babylonian captivity.

"Iran today should have been the next South Korea of the Middle East," he said. "Today we have become North Korea."