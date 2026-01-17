Discovery Gardens Parking Registration Deadline Extended After Tenants Report App Issues

Parkonic, a parking facility provider in the UAE, has extended the registration deadline for residents of the Discovery Gardens community after tenants raised concerns about technical issues with its parking application.

In a notice issued to residents, the parking service provider said it has extended the activation of on-street paid parking until 8pm on Monday, January 19, to allow additional time for registration.“We understand that residents may need additional time to complete their parking registration,” Parkonic said.“To support this, the activation of on-street parking has been extended.”

Paid parking in the community began on January 15. As per the notice from Dubai Holding Community Management, free permit applications opened on December 24, 2025, while paid permit subscriptions began on January 9. But several residents said they were unable to register additional vehicles on the app and feared being fined as a result.

One resident, D. Shah, wrote to Khaleej Times complaining of persistent technical problems and a lack of communication from the company.“Thousands of tenants in Discovery Gardens are worried about fines. The app is not working. Registered tenancies were automatically removed after an update,” Shah said.

“There is no clarity on how to link vehicles to a tenancy, phone calls go unanswered, emails receive no response, and there is no in-app notification addressing the issue. At the very least, the public should be assured that fines will not be imposed.”

Another resident wrote on Instagram,“We are being told to register to avoid being charged, but the app is not working properly. The system is blocking us from moving forward, and the support team is not resolving these issues; they send generic responses while charges are already active.”

Parkonic responded:“We understand the frustration, and we want to reassure you that cases where registration cannot be completed due to activation or system synchronisation steps are being handled with consideration during this phase. There's no need to resubmit the same information. The team will follow up once the account-level check is completed.”

The company added that during the activation phase, registration volumes are high and cases are processed in sequence. Cases where registration or activation cannot be completed immediately are reviewed and handled by the support and operations teams.

The paid parking system was introduced in Discovery Gardens to improve space management and reduce congestion. Under the system, each residential unit in buildings with no existing parking is entitled to one free parking permit. Additional vehicles require a paid subscription, with a monthly membership costing Dh945 and a quarterly membership costing Dh2,625.

Visitor parking meters charge variable rates depending on the time of day. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the rate is Dh4 per hour; from 5 p.m. to midnight, it rises to Dh6 per hour. Parking is free from midnight to 8 a.m. Charges apply on Sundays as well.

Several tenants raised concerns over the fees for additional vehicles, calling them“alarming rates” and“extremely high charges for a second vehicle.”

One of the residents said,“For many families, using a second car is not a luxury but a necessity, especially for school runs, work commitments, and managing daily household responsibilities. Imposing such high charges for a second vehicle places an unnecessary financial burden on families and complicates daily life. Also, as far as I understand, parking across Dubai is free on Sundays, so charging on this day seems incorrect.”

Parkonic said the parking fees, second-vehicle rules, charging days, and availability at Discovery Gardens are determined by an approved parking framework agreed upon with relevant stakeholders and authorities. These parameters are not set or adjusted independently by the company.

Regarding comparisons with premium areas, Parkonic added,“Comparisons with other locations, including malls or hospitality destinations, are not directly applicable, as each site operates under different models, objectives, and approvals. Parkonic does not independently set or revise pricing. Our role is to implement and operate the approved system for the location.”

However, several tenants are also pleased with the new system, as many struggled to find parking spots. They called the new system“effective parking management measures”. Many also see“a remarkable impact of registration in just a single day; around 30–40% of the parking spaces are now free across Discovery Gardens.”

One resident said,“It became clear that the main issue was unauthorised parking by non-residents. In many cases, vehicles from outside Discovery Gardens were parked. Since enforcement began, this problem has been addressed effectively.”

Registration in the Parkonic app

Residents can activate their free parking permits through the Parkonic tenant registration portal. Paid parking subscriptions are also available through the Parkonic website and mobile app. The community developer Nakheel and Community Management sent emails requesting that residents secure parking before enforcement begins.

Tenants must provide the title deed, Ejari, and their lease agreement to complete registration. Parkonic clarified that approval is subject to document verification and is not instant. After registering their vehicles, tenants must activate resident parking eligibility via the Parkonic+ app using an authorised PIN received by email from Parkonic.

Dubai Holding Community Management also clarified that each residential unit without private parking gets one free permit. However, tenants with multiple vehicles must purchase additional spots. Residents should note that permits will be issued only to registered residential units, not to individual drivers.