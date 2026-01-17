Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar: UAE-Born Malhaar Baithak's 90-Minute Ode To Indian Legend

UAE-born Malhaar, a leading hub for Indian performing arts, debuted its Malhaar Baithak in Abu Dhabi on January 16 with a 90-minute snapshot of Lata Mangeshkar's seven-decade career.

Timed with India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, the repertoire touched beloved milestones - from Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Lag Ja Gale to Dekha To Yeh Khwab, Tere Mere Honthon Pe, and other favourites like Lukachuppi -culminating in the devotional O Paalanhaare from Lagaan.

Recommended For You US backs 'brave people of Iran', tells UN all options on table UAE's mobility planning needs to keep up with urban growth, Al-Futtaim study shows

The Malhaar Baithak has audience participation as a key feature, and throughout the evening, the ensemble invited everyone to join in on familiar refrains, turning the hall into a chorus of shared nostalgia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Performers don't just sing to the audience, but they sing with them and teach along the way. In the middle of songs, the artists paused to explain tricky musical phrases, breaking down note patterns or ornamentations in a simple, engaging way.

These quick, spontaneous teaching moments, akin to“micromasterclasses”, were woven smoothly into the flow of the performance.

Held in the Indian Embassy Auditorium, the Baithak, known for its intimate, immersive and participative format, came to the UAE capital after over fifty houseful concerts in Dubai.

“Malhaar Baithak has always been imagined as more than a concert,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder and Director of Malhaar.“It is a space where different generations of families get together to sing along, reminisce and reconnect through music that has been part of their lives across generations.”

Malhaar Baithak and the Year of the Family

Reflecting on the UAE's national vision, Sikidar highlighted the natural alignment between Malhaar Baithak and the Year of the Family, declared for 2026 by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Malhaar Baithak is about families coming together - parents, children, grandparents - sharing music, singing along and creating memories. Bringing Malhaar Baithak to Abu Dhabi this year felt deeply aligned with the UAE's emphasis on family cohesion, unity and shared cultural experiences.”

What lies ahead

In 2026, Malhaar Baithak will present 12 Baithaks across the UAE - six in Abu Dhabi and six in Dubai.

The next Malhaar Baithak in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, February 6, will celebrate Valentine's month with a special edition inspired by the timeless romance of filmmaker Yash Chopra and the musical legacy of Yash Raj Films.