'Go Ahead And Do It': CM Mann As Vijender Gupta Calls For CBI Probe Into Punjab FSL Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Reacting to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's statement that the Punjab government's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) would be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over its report on the video pertaining to AAP leader Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the BJP should go ahead and do it.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bhagwant Mann said,“Do it. When they are in power, they should do it. When the forensic report itself clearly says that Atishi did not say such a thing, they still added subtitles and insulted the Gurus. The forensic report has come out and the court has ordered the removal of the videos. If the BJP's CBI is above even forensic science, then let them get the investigation done.”

Meanwhile, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj also addressed a press conference and claimed that both forensic reports had reached the same conclusion.

“I can say with full responsibility that the Delhi forensic report has said almost the same thing as the Punjab forensic report. The Punjab government's forensic report clearly stated that the word 'guru' was not used,” Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj also questioned the claims surrounding the forensic examination conducted for the Assembly.“There is no separate FSL lab for the Assembly. If one has been created, I am not aware of it. The FSL comes under the Centre or the Delhi government,” he said.

Emphasising his point, he added that the audio was clear.

“Even the Delhi government's FSL did not mention the use of the word 'guru' in the Assembly recording. We had said this three days ago. Everything mentioned now was already evident. If you listen to the audio carefully, even repeatedly, there is no use of the word 'guru',” he said.

Earlier in the day, Vijender Gupta reiterated that he would ensure a CBI probe into the functioning and findings of the Punjab government's FSL in connection with the case.

Gupta said,“On January 8, 2026, in the Delhi Assembly, the Opposition demanded an enquiry into the video footage of the Assembly session, as certain questions had been raised regarding its authenticity. Acting on this demand, the recording of that session was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. I am presenting this clearly for your information: It is the verbatim record of that day. Both the audio and video were provided to the FSL, keeping all facts, rules, and laws in mind.”

Referring to the findings of the report, the Speaker added,“With regard to the authenticity and genuineness of the video, we have received the FSL report. The laboratory has clearly stated that there is no alteration or tampering in the video. It has been categorically mentioned that there is no manipulation of any kind.”

Gupta further stated that the Delhi Assembly had taken a unanimous decision to conduct a forensic examination of the video. However, while the process was underway, developments took an unexpected turn.

“On January 9, information emerged that the Punjab government had already conducted its own examination, completed its report, and even registered an FIR. However, the matter has now been fully clarified. The detailed forensic report submitted to us clearly establishes that there has been no tampering with the video and absolutely no manipulation,” he said.