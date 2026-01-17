Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya Opposes Metro Fare Hike Proposal, Warns Of Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Member Tejasvi Surya has opposed the decision of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to hike the fare and warned of protest.

Addressing a press conference at his parliamentary residence in Bengaluru on Saturday, Surya stated that BMRC's decision to increase the fare by 5 per cent in February is unacceptable.

"Bengaluru Metro is now the most expensive metro in the country. As a result, common people are hesitant to use it. Compared to Delhi, Chennai, and Kochi metros, where the fare for a 10 km ride is much lower, Bengaluru's metro fare is double," said Tejasvi Surya.

"The state government and BMRC are exploiting the people. Additionally, the Orange Line metro work has been severely delayed for the past four years, and BMRC should take responsibility for it," Surya added.

"We had clearly pointed out that the earlier fare fixation committee's decision was wrong, but BMRC didn't take it seriously. Now, they should rectify this mistake," he said.

"The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the state government should stop playing politics and stand with the people. The state government should immediately write to the central government to reconstitute the fare fixation committee. All Bengaluru MPs are with us on this issue," Surya demanded.

"If BMRC goes ahead with the fare hike in February, the BJP will stage a massive protest in front of every metro station. Stop exploiting people by increasing fares," he warned the state government.

"The state government should stop shifting the blame to the central government for the fare hike. We will not accept this anti-people, unscientific metro fare hike under any circumstances," Surya stated, urging the government to protect the interests of Bengaluru's public.