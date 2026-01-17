Since When Has Standing With Someone In Grief Become Politics: Cong Says As Gandhi Visits MP Water Contamination Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Jan 17 (IANS) Amid charges of "politics of disaster" by the Madhya Pradesh government, the Congress on Saturday defended Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's visit to Indore and held the state government responsible for the loss of lives caused by contaminated drinking water. Amid a sharp political exchange over the issue, the Congress asked "since when has standing with someone in grief become a matter of politics."

Rahul Gandhi visited the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, where nearly two dozen people have died over the past few weeks after consuming contaminated water. His visit came a day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised the Congress and accused Gandhi of indulging in politics over the tragedy.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks, Congress MP Tariq Anwar told IANS that LoP Gandhi's visit was both necessary and appropriate.

"It is a good thing that, in his capacity as an Opposition leader, he went there; it was necessary. By visiting the spot, he will get first-hand information about the situation," Anwar said.

He pointed out that Indore has consistently been ranked number one in cleanliness.

"Indore has so far been ranked number one in cleanliness and maintenance, and an incident like this happening there is a matter of serious concern," he added.

Anwar dismissed Chief Minister Yadav's allegations, saying such remarks were unwarranted.

"This is an old allegation, and such remarks do not suit Rahul Gandhi. He always makes an effort to reach places where issues are directly connected to the people," he said.

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also criticised the BJP government, saying that despite Indore's reputation for cleanliness, governance failures had led to the tragedy.

"The people of Indore embraced cleanliness, and the Indore Municipal Corporation has won the national-level award multiple times. However, due to the corrupt governance of the BJP, this clean city has not been provided with proper facilities. The Mohan Yadav government is responsible for this. The statements by a Minister were also very offensive," Baghel said.

He added that LoP Gandhi's visit was aimed at expressing solidarity with the affected families.

"Rahul Gandhi is visiting the area to console and express sympathy to the affected families," Baghel said.

Taking aim at CM Yadav's criticism, Baghel questioned the charge of politicisation.

"Since when has standing with someone in grief become a matter of politics? And what elections are coming up now? Are there any elections where grief is being used for political gain? Standing with someone in their sorrow is humanity, but Mohan Yadav seems to have forgotten this. Moreover, the BJP and RSS do not follow such traditions either," he said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput, speaking to IANS, also hit out at the BJP, saying the responsibility for the tragedy lay squarely with the ruling party.

"Rahul Gandhi is meeting and consoling the victims. He is going to that place where 9 out of 9 MLAs are from the BJP, the MP is from the BJP, the Municipal Corporation is with the BJP, and the Mayor is from the BJP. Where the Madhya Pradesh government is of the BJP," Rajput said.

"Where you give everything to the BJP, the same BJP gives you poisonous water, leading to people's deaths," he added.

Rajput said Gandhi's visit would help amplify the voices of the victims.

"Rahul Gandhi is visiting so that he can raise the victim's voice in the Parliament as well as the Supreme Court. He will also try to solve their problems. The victims should also question why the BJP is giving them poison in return for votes," he said.

The issue also drew reactions from other Opposition parties. Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said the situation in Indore exposed contradictions in the BJP's claims.

"The BJP seeks votes in the Delhi Assembly elections on issues like water and air pollution. Yet, in a city that is called the cleanest in the country and where the BJP is in power, people are dying due to contaminated water," he said.

"Tragically, the BJP government cannot provide clean water and clean air to the people," he added.

Chand said Gandhi's visit was an expression of solidarity with those affected.

"Rahul Gandhi is meeting the affected families, stand with them in their grief, and share their pain," he added.